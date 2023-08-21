Punjab: 29kg of heroin seized from two Pakistani smugglers in Ferozepur

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence teams in Ferozepur and Ludhiana, recovered 26 packets of heroin, weighing 29.26kg, after arresting two Pakistani smugglers on Monday. One of the smugglers was injured in the exchange of fire with the security forces and was admitted to the civil hospital in Ferozepur.

Border Security Force and Punjab Police personnel with the 26 packets of heroin recovered from two Pakistani smugglers in Ferozepur district on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Acting on a tip-off, a team of the CI at Ferozepur and Ludhiana along with personnel of the BSF’s 182 Battalion conducted an operation early on Monday morning. They detected the movement of the intruders near the border at Gatti Matter village under Joginder outpost. When challenged, the intruders opened fire. The security forces retaliated, injuring one of the smugglers,” a BSF official said.

Also read: Drug smuggling ring: Nabbed hawala dealer was key player in Dubai-Punjab drug trade

Lakhbir Singh, the assistant inspector general of CI, Ferozepur, said that 26 packets of heroin were seized from the smugglers along with two mobile phones.

Due to flooding in the Sutlej river, more than a dozen BSF posts in the district are submerged, leading to intensified patrolling by the BSF to prevent smugglers from taking advantage of the situation. Officials said vigil on the border has been increased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four Indian smugglers were caught with 20kg of heroin on July 23.

On August 6, 77kg of heroin and weapons were recovered from two locations, while 3kg of heroin were recovered on August 16.

Since July, Ferozepur’s counter-intelligence team has seized 130kg of heroin in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON