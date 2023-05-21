It’s always the season for bougainvillea to bloom

Recently I travelled to a place where bougainvillea bloomed in joyful abundance. Everywhere the eye looked, there they were. Fuchsia-coloured beauties growing in gardens and on street dividers. Some had gone rogue and were simply growing wild by the roadsides. There’s no shortage of bougainvillea in Chandigarh. It grows everywhere. (HT file photo)

Bougainvillea always take me back to my old hometown of Chandigarh. I was but a child, when grandfather got a bougainvillea vine planted. It took a few years but then it grew up to the balcony of our house. Every spring, it came alive in a riot of magnificent hot pink flowers, that were so delicate that even the gentlest of breeze would send them flying to the lawn below. Our gardener spent thankless hours sweeping them off the grass every day.

One day my brother who was around seven at the time, was playing when he got stung by a wasp. We soon found out that the wasps had made a huge nest in the creeper. There was a big hullabaloo about how to get rid of it.

A well-intended person suggested that smoking it would get rid of the wasps. The gardener was told to do the needful. However, that didn’t go too well with the wasps. After all their home was at stake. They got aggressive and stung him in return. Soon the wasps had taken over the balcony and flew around territorially. We, the family members, were no longer welcome on the balcony. My brother and I looked out longingly from the net screen. The wasps sensing our squashed faces by the net screen would buzz past angrily. They were in control.

A few days passed but the situation did not improve. The balcony was now out of bounds. Too unsafe. The risk of getting stung was high. To our young minds, it seemed like we would never step onto the balcony again. Bauji knew it was time for drastic measures.

“Chop the creeper,” he ordered with a heavy heart.

The next morning, the bougainvillea was gone. The wasps left soon after. We ran outside gleefully but the balcony did not look the same. It looked barren. We missed our creeper but the young easily adapt to change. We soon forgot that there was once a magnificent creeper.

There’s no shortage of bougainvillea in Chandigarh. It grows everywhere. You find it in every house. It adorns the street dividers of the Margs of City Beautiful.

I have often tried to create that little bit of Chandigarh in my own garden in California but sadly to no avail. I cannot understand why this supposedly hardy plant, that needs very little tending does not survive in my garden.

Every spring, my garden comes alive with an array of flowers, daffodils and tulips; hyacinths and petunias; azalea and roses, but where there should be a vine blooming with delicate flowers in hot pink, there stands bare twigs of what was once a bougainvillea.

The writer is a California-based freelance contributor

