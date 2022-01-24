Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Boulders block Shimla-Kalka railway line
chandigarh news

Boulders block Shimla-Kalka railway line

Train operations on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail line were suspended for two days due to falling of boulders after rain and snowfall in several areas
Heavy snowfall at the Ridge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The Ambala railway division on Sunday suspended train operations on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail line due to falling of boulders after rain and snowfall in several areas, officials said.

The trains cancelled on Sunday included Shimla-Kalka motor rail (72452), Shimla-Kalka Shivalik Deluxe (52452), Shimla-Kalka NG Express (52454) and Shimla-Kalka Him Darshan (52460). Both up and down departures of all these trains, along with Express Special (04543/44) and Himalayan Queen (52455/56), will remain cancelled on Monday as well.

In a statement, railway officials said the engineering department had immediately taken up repair work to ensure the safety of passengers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP