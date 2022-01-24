Boulders block Shimla-Kalka railway line

The Ambala railway division on Sunday suspended train operations on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail line due to falling of boulders after rain and snowfall in several areas, officials said.

The trains cancelled on Sunday included Shimla-Kalka motor rail (72452), Shimla-Kalka Shivalik Deluxe (52452), Shimla-Kalka NG Express (52454) and Shimla-Kalka Him Darshan (52460). Both up and down departures of all these trains, along with Express Special (04543/44) and Himalayan Queen (52455/56), will remain cancelled on Monday as well.

In a statement, railway officials said the engineering department had immediately taken up repair work to ensure the safety of passengers.