Boulders block Shimla-Kalka railway line

Train operations on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail line were suspended for two days due to falling of boulders after rain and snowfall in several areas
Heavy snowfall at the Ridge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The Ambala railway division on Sunday suspended train operations on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail line due to falling of boulders after rain and snowfall in several areas, officials said.

The trains cancelled on Sunday included Shimla-Kalka motor rail (72452), Shimla-Kalka Shivalik Deluxe (52452), Shimla-Kalka NG Express (52454) and Shimla-Kalka Him Darshan (52460). Both up and down departures of all these trains, along with Express Special (04543/44) and Himalayan Queen (52455/56), will remain cancelled on Monday as well.

In a statement, railway officials said the engineering department had immediately taken up repair work to ensure the safety of passengers.

