Bovine killings: 2 Meerut men held, four aides at large

Around a month after cow carcasses were found in a vacant plot in Jeevan Nagar, the police arrested two Meerut residents on Wednesday.

The arrested accused, Kalim Ahmad, 41, and Mohammad Rehan, 26, said they sold beef in Shahdara, New Delhi. Their vehicle, a Bolero Pickup Jeep, has been impounded, while five sacks of salt, three hammers, and other sharp-edged weapons used by the accused to kill and cut the cows have been seized.

Their accomplices, Aman alias Arman – the gang leader, Alam of Meerut, Iqbal of New Delhi and Ravi of Ludhiana, are on the run.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Bearing in mind the sensitivity of the issue, we are investigating the case from all aspects. Acting on a tip-off, we arrested the accused, who have confessed to committing cow slaughter.”

“The accused would roam the city in search of stray cattle. They would load the animals in their pick up jeep and kill them after taking them to an isolated place. They would then bury the remains in pits, and sprinkle salt over it to speed up decomposition. The beef was then sold in Shahdara, New Delhi. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 295A (outrage religious feelings), 428 (killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals), 153A (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups), 429 (killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections of the Cow Slaughter Act at the Focal Point police station.

After different Hindu organisations staged a protest, seeking arrest of the accused, the police had formed a special investigation team on November 28.

On December 21, the cops had arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly smuggling beef into the city.