Boy, 6, dies after falling into borewell in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a 100-foot-deep borewell at Khyala Bulanda village here on Sunday.
Rithik Roshan, son of a migrant labourer, fell into the borewell around 9 am and was taken out at 6.30pm. He was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Rithik’s death is a is a stark reminder of a similar shocking incident two years ago in Sangrur district where two-year-old Fatehvir Singh had died after he fell into a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell.
Hoshiarpur deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said the entire episode will be investigated as after the Sangrur incident it was decided that no borewell would be kept open in future. “Strict action will be taken,” he added. Rithik was playing in a field and he climbed a borewell shaft when some stray dogs started chasing him, said his mother. The nine-inch-wide borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag and could not withstand the weight of the boy and gave in, causing him to fall into the borewell.
Villagers and volunteers of NGO Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal were the first to arrive at the mishap site and tried to save the child by dropping in a rope but to no avail. They also arranged oxygen cylinders and JCBs before the arrival of civil and police officials.
Armymen from Uchchi Bassi military camp and NDRF team from Pathankot started the rescue operation in the afternoon. A number of attempts were made to pull the child out by clamping him but they did not yield any result. Simultaneously, JCBs were pressed into service to dig a parallel tunnel.
A camera was put inside the borewell to monitor the boy’s condition, said the officials, adding that high flow oxygen was also provided through pipes.
Senior medical officer of local government hospital Dr Sunil Bhagat said the body had turned blue and was stiff when it was brought to the hospital. However, doctors made resuscitation for more than half an hour and also administered a number of life-saving injections to him, but all their efforts were in vain.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the death. The government has announced a ₹2 lakh ex gratia to the boy’s family.
Authorities not in action mode as polluted water flows into Rajasthan, Punjab channels from Harike barrage
No immediate measures have been initiated by the authorities to check the stinking brackish blushing water flowing from the Harike barrage near here into Rajasthan and Ferozepur feeder canals even after over a decade of the polluted water making its way to agricultural fields and homes, resulting in crop losses and health problems among residents of Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan that receive the water supplied by it.
Truck driver beaten to death; three youths booked for murder
A truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by three youths on Sunday after the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala's vehicle grazed their car in Faridkot city. SHO Sandeep Singh said that the investigation has found that the victim, Inder Harpal Singh of Patiala, was beaten to death by the accused after a small accident at 9:30 pm on Sunday when he was on his way to Faridkot city from Sangrur to deliver packages.
Stop befooling farmers on moong procurement: SAD to CM Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to befool the farmers with announcements that their moong crop would be procured when the Centre has only agreed to buy 4,585 tonnes of the pulse, amounting to only 10-15% of the anticipated production. In a statement here, SAD kisan wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said Punjab was set to produce 4.75 lakh tonnes of moong.
Ferozepur division manager inspects Ludhiana railway station
Ferozepur Division manager Seema Sharma on Sunday conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station. She also met a few railway union leaders and held a meeting with senior officials of the Ludhiana station. Senior divisional mechanical engineer and commercial manager Sudeep Singh also checked the operations at the station. Though senior officials termed it as a surprise visit, the Ludhiana railway staff, including the station director, were already aware of the checking.
Hold DSR paddy sowing for few days: PAU to farmers
Punjab Agricultural University experts have advised farmers, who are preparing to sow paddy using the DSR method, to put the sowing process on hold for few days to avoid crop damage due to the inclement weather predicted across the state during the period. The PAU issued the advisory following a warning from the meteorological department that strong winds followed by rain were expected across Punjab on May 23 and 24.
