Boy dies, 3 kids hospitalised after consuming poisonous herb in Ramban

A 12-year-old boy died while three girls were hospitalised after consuming some poisonous herb in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The children were playing in a forest area near Rakhjaroh village in Batote area on Sunday when they consumed the unknown wild herb, a police official said. He said they fell unconscious after vomiting and were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Batote, where one of them identified as Mohammad Basit died. Basit’s sister Shabnam, 10, and neighbours Sania Bano, 10, and Razia Bano , 8, were referred to a Jammu hospital for specialised treatment.

BJP opposes opening of wine shops at public places in Srinagar

In Kashmir, the BJP has demanded shifting of wine shops from public places to tourist spots, terming their opening an act to hurt the sentiments of people. Senior BJP leader Altaf Thakur expressed his serious concern over the opening of wine shop at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, stating the place has a school nearby, a mosque, a tehsil office and a police station. He urged the excise department and the J&K administration to shift the wine shop to some other place.

Two arrested for murder in Budgam

J&K Police on Monday arrested two persons for beating up a 25-year-old man to death in Budgam district. The police have identified the accused as Tahir Bashir Khan and Hilal Ahmed Lone of Kachwari Khan Sahib area of Budgam. “Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had thrashed Fayaz Ahmed Najar of Gurwaith Khan Sahib to death. The victim was hit on his head and was immediately taken to hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries,” a police spokesman said adding that a case was registered at Khansahib police station .