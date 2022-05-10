Boy dies, 3 kids hospitalised after consuming poisonous herb in Ramban
A 12-year-old boy died while three girls were hospitalised after consuming some poisonous herb in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. The children were playing in a forest area near Rakhjaroh village in Batote area on Sunday when they consumed the unknown wild herb, a police official said. He said they fell unconscious after vomiting and were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Batote, where one of them identified as Mohammad Basit died. Basit’s sister Shabnam, 10, and neighbours Sania Bano, 10, and Razia Bano , 8, were referred to a Jammu hospital for specialised treatment.
BJP opposes opening of wine shops at public places in Srinagar
In Kashmir, the BJP has demanded shifting of wine shops from public places to tourist spots, terming their opening an act to hurt the sentiments of people. Senior BJP leader Altaf Thakur expressed his serious concern over the opening of wine shop at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, stating the place has a school nearby, a mosque, a tehsil office and a police station. He urged the excise department and the J&K administration to shift the wine shop to some other place.
Two arrested for murder in Budgam
J&K Police on Monday arrested two persons for beating up a 25-year-old man to death in Budgam district. The police have identified the accused as Tahir Bashir Khan and Hilal Ahmed Lone of Kachwari Khan Sahib area of Budgam. “Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had thrashed Fayaz Ahmed Najar of Gurwaith Khan Sahib to death. The victim was hit on his head and was immediately taken to hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries,” a police spokesman said adding that a case was registered at Khansahib police station .
Domestic violence: SIT formed to probe Kahsmir woman’s death
Jammu and Kashmir Police have formed a special investigation team headed by an additional superintendent of police to inquire into the death of a woman at a hospital after Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two alleged to be a victim of domestic violence in Baramulla district. Zahida Bano, in her 30s and mother of two, succumbed to her injuries in Srinagar on Monday, five days after she was admitted there with injuries on her body and head.
In a first, J&K’s migratory tribals, livestock offered a lift for highland pastures
The lush green pastures and mountains of Kashmir would welcome their annual pastoral friends earlier than usual this year. In a first, J&K's tribal affairs department on Sunday flagged off a fleet of 40 trucks for transportation of livestock and families of migratory tribal population from various hot Jammu districts to the highland pastures in Kashmir. A small population of Gaddi-Sippi travels within the Jammu division.
Soldier, 2 civilians injured in Shopian encounter: J&K Police
Two civilians and a soldier were injured during an encounter that broke out in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Police said the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment and one of them is in a critical situation. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.
J&K: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over command of Chinar Corps
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Monday took over as General officer Commanding of the strategic Chinar Corps of the India Army from Lt Gen DP Pandey. Lt Gen Pandey commanded the Corps in a critical phase of 2021, when Kashmir was confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and the second wave of Covid pandemic. In his farewell message, Lt Gen Pandey complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work.
Interpol red corner notice sought against Pannun: Himachal DGP
The Himachal Pradesh Police will get a red-corner notice issued by Interpol against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, counsel general of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice, director general of police Sanjay Kundu said in a press statement on Monday. Kundu said they had registered a case at the cyber crime police station in Shimla on July 31 under various sections of the IPC, UAPA and IT Act.
