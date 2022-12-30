Brazier smoke suffocation kills two in Ludhiana

Two persons died of suffocation on Thursday as they slept with a coal brazier (angithi) in a room in a cold store in Machhiwara.

The deceased have been identified as a male resident of Behlolpur village and a woman from Nanupur village. Both were aged over 55.

The police said the male victim, who was a watchman at the Sohi cold store, was in a relationship with woman for the last 10 to 12 years. After having dinner with him the duo came back to the former’s room at the cold store.

Police said the staff at the cold store reported that the watchman had not come out of his room in the morning. On reaching the spot, police opened the door and found the duo’s bodies.

Inspector Davinder Pal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Machhiwara said the duo had slept with a brazier in the room and died due to lack of oxygen as there was no outlet for the air. He said Jasveer’s blanket had also caught fire and he had sustained burn injuries on his feet.

The police said the families of both the deceased lived in their respective villages and suspect foul-play. Police have recorded their statements and initiated the proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.