Bribe case: SIT formed to nab absconding Nadaun cop

Following the order from director-general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, the Hamirpur Police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to nab the police officer who is absconding after being caught taking a bribe and is also accused of trying to run over vigilance sleuths.

In the wake of the incident that happened on Tuesday involving inspector Neeraj Rana, the then station house officer (SHO), Nadaun, the DGP held a video-conference with all the range inspector generals, deputy inspector generals, superintendents of police (SPs), SHOs and other senior officials.

“His case details shall be sent to the SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), for taking up further with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for an exemplary action,” said Kundu.

He said other SPs, especially Una SP, will help his Hamirpur counterpart in nabbing Rana, who belongs to Una and is in hiding.

‘Appoint SHOs on merit’

Kundu said SPs should apply due diligence while posting officials at key posts like that of an SHO. The SPs should post SHOs on the basis of merit and professionalism and not on mere political recommendation without checking their credentials, said Kundu

“SPs should also carry out a 360-degree review on the working, neutrality, integrity of an official before posting him/her at such a key position. To this end, they may contact the previous SPs of the official concerned,” he said.

He directed that police headquarters should create a pool of officials based on their merit, professionalism, integrity and past records which can help SPs in taking an informed decision while posting officials at key posts.

He directed that SPs should get drug tests done of doubtful officials, especially those posted on key posts in the narcotics trade-prone areas.

The incident

The officer in question was caught by vigilance sleuths while taking a bribe from a cattle trader on Tuesday. As they were about to nab him, Rana allegedly tried to run over the vigilance sleuths before fleeing in his car.

He abandoned his car before disappearing into a jungle. Later, the vigilance team also found heroin in the car.

The accused cop has been booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the NDPS Act.