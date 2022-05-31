Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bribery case: Jail superintendent in Haryana VB net after surrendering in court

A vigilance bureau spokesperson said Kumar was the Rewari jail superintendent, who used to look after the additional work of Narnaul prison, when it came to the fore that he used to demand bribe from inmates
Haryana vigilance bureau has arrested jail superintendent Anil Kumar after he surrendered in the court complex in Narnaul district, an official said on Monday.
Published on May 31, 2022 03:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested jail superintendent Anil Kumar after he surrendered in the court complex in Narnaul district, an official said on Monday.

Kumar had been absconding ever since he was accused of taking bribe and was declared proclaimed offender last month.

A vigilance bureau spokesperson said Kumar was the Rewari jail superintendent, who used to look after the additional work of Narnaul prison, when it came to the fore that he used to demand bribe from inmates through two subordinates for facilitating them inside the Rewari complex.

The accused had applied for anticipatory bail in the Punjab and Haryana high court as well as the Supreme Court, but the same was rejected due to proper follow-up of the case by the vigilance bureau and since then, raids were being conducted to nab him, the spokesperson added.

“After receiving a tip-off, VB had on December 9, 2021, raided Narnaul jail complex and caught warden Rajan red-handed while accepting 1 lakh from Hansraj, brother of Sandeep, a henchman of a notorious gangster. During the raid, another warden Gaje Singh was also arrested for his involvement in the bribery,” the VB spokesperson said.

During investigation, it came to the fore that both jail wardens had taken money on the instructions of superintendent Anil Kumar to provide facilities to prisoners. It was also revealed that jail authorities in Narnaul and Rewari were charging a hefty amount for providing a range of services, including choice barracks, facility to use mobile phones and even drugs.

After the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police remand of the accused will be sought from the court to ascertain the details of properties that he acquired through corrupt practice, the spokesperson said.

