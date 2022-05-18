Brick kiln workers protest for higher wages in Karnal

Hundreds of brick kiln workers, their children and family members reached Karnal’s mini-secretariat to raise their demand for a hike in their wages.

This was their third protest in the past two weeks as they held a protest on similar demands on May 12 and 6. Raising a demand that their wages be increased from ₹500 per 1,000 bricks to ₹750, the sloganeering women and men blocked the main entrance of the mini-secretariat causing a traffic jam.

They slammed the government for not taking their concerns turning a blind eye to their issues and demanded the chief minister to take immediate steps to address their grievances.

The protesters alleged that their wages have not been increased for the past couple of years and they are not able to feed their children due to rising inflation, despite their entire family, including children working around 12-15 hours a day.

In lack of intervention by the government, they are being forced to work day and night but they are not getting enough wages for their hard work.

“Since the government has allowed the brick kiln owners to sell their bricks at ₹7,000 per 1,000, why the government is not concerned about the wages of labourers they should be given right to increase their wages according to the increase in prices of bricks,” he added.

The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation if the government failed to take any step by holding talks with the brick kiln owners.