Brick kiln workers protest for higher wages in Karnal
Hundreds of brick kiln workers, their children and family members reached Karnal’s mini-secretariat to raise their demand for a hike in their wages.
This was their third protest in the past two weeks as they held a protest on similar demands on May 12 and 6. Raising a demand that their wages be increased from ₹500 per 1,000 bricks to ₹750, the sloganeering women and men blocked the main entrance of the mini-secretariat causing a traffic jam.
They slammed the government for not taking their concerns turning a blind eye to their issues and demanded the chief minister to take immediate steps to address their grievances.
The protesters alleged that their wages have not been increased for the past couple of years and they are not able to feed their children due to rising inflation, despite their entire family, including children working around 12-15 hours a day.
In lack of intervention by the government, they are being forced to work day and night but they are not getting enough wages for their hard work.
“Since the government has allowed the brick kiln owners to sell their bricks at ₹7,000 per 1,000, why the government is not concerned about the wages of labourers they should be given right to increase their wages according to the increase in prices of bricks,” he added.
The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation if the government failed to take any step by holding talks with the brick kiln owners.
Punjab man held for helping suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake RC, SUV
Police have arrested a man from Kharar, Punjab for allegedly helping the suspected Khalistani terrorists to procure fake registration certificate of an SUV. Police said Sandeep Kumar, of Kharar is an associate of Nitin Sharma, of Ambala, who had been arrested by the police for helping the arrested suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake registration certificates of two stolen vehicles. The police have recovered a Maruti Vitara Brezza from Sandeep, of Makhu village in Ferozepur, Punjab.
1st Bada Mangal: Faith teems over as devout pour into Lucknow’s Hanuman temples
Devout thronged city temples to celebrate the first Bada Mangal with faith and fervour, more so because Bada Mangal was being observed after a pandemic-induced break of two years. After a two-year interruption, the city's Bhandaras returned, as did the traditional fair in Aliganj beside the new Hanuman temple. Another prominent temple in the city, Hanuman Setu, where Bada Mangal is celebrated in a grand manner, also witnessed significant crowds.
Racket involved in generating fake educational certificates busted in Panipat
The crime investigation agency of the Panipat police have busted a fake education certificate racket and arrested one member of the gang on Tuesday. Police seized fake education certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, nine migration certificates and ₹50,000 cash from the accused. Police said he has admitted that he has sold around 70 fake certificates of the Open School Education Council, Haryana.
IAS vs IAS in Haryana: Would not knock on court’s doors, let CBI probe both FIRs, says Verma
Managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said he will not approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of an FIR registered against him on complaint of IAS colleague Ashok Khemka. Verma said he has requested the state government that both the FIRs – one against him and the second against Khemka – should be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Zapurza, Pune’s new art point, to be inaugurated on Thursday
PUNE Pune is all set to have a unique new place to celebrate India's vibrant culture. Set up by Ajit Gadgil, 'Zapurza - The museum of art and culture' will be inaugurated on Thursday by legendary flautist pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The architecture of the place designed by Shirish Beri lends a traditional vibe to the overall experience. There are galleries allocated to local artists to provide opportunity to the young, budding artists of Pune.
