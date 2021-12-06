Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bride shot at: Main accused sent to 3-day police remand
chandigarh news

Bride shot at: Main accused sent to 3-day police remand

Four days after three persons shot at a bride after her wedding on December 2, police on Monday produced the main accused before a local court in Rohtak which sent him to three-day police remand
The accused had fired shots at the bride, of Sampla village, at Rohtak’s Bhali Anandpur village, just hours after her marriage on December 2. (AFP)
Published on Dec 06, 2021
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Four days after three persons shot at a bride after her wedding on December 2, police on Monday produced the main accused before a local court in Rohtak which sent him to three-day police remand.

Accused, Sahil Kumar, of Sampla village in Rohtak, was arrested from Paldi village in Sonepat a day earlier.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Uday Singh Meena said they will ascertain the reasons behind the incident from the accused during the remand period.

“The accused had fired shots at the bride, of Sampla village, at Rohtak’s Bhali Anandpur village, just hours after her marriage on December 2. She is undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak and her condition is critical,” the SP said.

“Two minors accused, who had earlier been arrested, had confessed to providing minute-to-minute details of the victim’s marriage to the main accused. They had dropped him on a bike at Kharkhauda road in Sampla, snatched a car and used it to commit the crime. We have recovered the bike and car used in the crime,” police said.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested fourth accused Ajay alias Aalu of Sampla.

In his complaint, victim’s husband, Mohan, of Bhali Anandpur village, said after their marriage, he, along with his wife and brother, was returning home.

“When we reached near a temple in my village, three persons in a Toyota Innova intercepted our car. They fired shots at my wife and snatched my brother’s gold chain before fleeing,” he added.

