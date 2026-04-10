The British Sikh Association has submitted a planning application to erect a memorial at Southall in west London to commemorate the contributions of the community in both World Wars and inspire a new generation of British Sikhs.

Lord Rami Ranger, chair of the British Sikh Association.

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Lord Rami Ranger, chair of the association, said a sculptor from Rajasthan has been commissioned as fundraising is underway to raise an estimated 1,00,000 pounds for the proposed memorial at Manor House Grounds in the predominantly Punjabi suburb of London.

The plans are now with the Ealing Council and open for public consultation until the end of this month, with a decision from the councillors expected by the end of May.

“We are in the hands of the council and have everything ready to be greenlit once we have the planning permission,” said Ranger.

“The vision behind the project is to bring respect for Sikhs in the UK by showcasing how they sacrificed their lives for the King and country at a difficult time. They made up just 2% of the population but contributed over 23% soldiers in both wars and disproportionately stood out with the bravery medals won.

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{{^usCountry}} “At a time of war in the world, this will be a monument for future generations to take pride in their heritage and feel inspired to join the armed forces,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At a time of war in the world, this will be a monument for future generations to take pride in their heritage and feel inspired to join the armed forces,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Around 83,000 Sikhs are said to have died fighting for the British Empire in both World Wars and at the historic Battle of Saragarhi when just 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army’s 36th Sikh Regiment defended an outpost against thousands of Afghan tribesmen in 1897. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 83,000 Sikhs are said to have died fighting for the British Empire in both World Wars and at the historic Battle of Saragarhi when just 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army’s 36th Sikh Regiment defended an outpost against thousands of Afghan tribesmen in 1897. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposal is intended to be a respectful, educational, and permanent public monument that enriches the park environment, provides a place for reflection, and strengthens local cultural heritage and community cohesion, reads the planning application for the new London memorial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal is intended to be a respectful, educational, and permanent public monument that enriches the park environment, provides a place for reflection, and strengthens local cultural heritage and community cohesion, reads the planning application for the new London memorial. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Previously, approval in principle was granted for a Sikh memorial within a park opposite the former fire station in Southall. However, the project team has chosen the new site to join an existing memorial at Manor House Grounds to “consolidate memorials in a single focal area.” “Southall has a strong Sikh heritage. A sensitively designed memorial contributes positively to inclusive placemaking and strengthens community cohesion,” the British Sikh Association’s application states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Previously, approval in principle was granted for a Sikh memorial within a park opposite the former fire station in Southall. However, the project team has chosen the new site to join an existing memorial at Manor House Grounds to “consolidate memorials in a single focal area.” “Southall has a strong Sikh heritage. A sensitively designed memorial contributes positively to inclusive placemaking and strengthens community cohesion,” the British Sikh Association’s application states. {{/usCountry}}

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The memorial will be made up of a 1.8-metre-tall bronze statue of a Sikh soldier, with an engraving on the stone expected to read: “Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army who fought in the two World Wars.” The memorial creates a dignified space for reflection and annual commemorations, potentially including participation by veterans and community groups, the application proposes.

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