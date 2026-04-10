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British Sikh Association plans war memorial at Southall park

The British Sikh Association has submitted a planning application to erect a memorial at Southall in west London to commemorate the contributions of the community in both World Wars and inspire a new generation of British Sikhs

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Press Trust of India, London
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The British Sikh Association has submitted a planning application to erect a memorial at Southall in west London to commemorate the contributions of the community in both World Wars and inspire a new generation of British Sikhs.

Lord Rami Ranger, chair of the British Sikh Association.

Lord Rami Ranger, chair of the association, said a sculptor from Rajasthan has been commissioned as fundraising is underway to raise an estimated 1,00,000 pounds for the proposed memorial at Manor House Grounds in the predominantly Punjabi suburb of London.

The plans are now with the Ealing Council and open for public consultation until the end of this month, with a decision from the councillors expected by the end of May.

“We are in the hands of the council and have everything ready to be greenlit once we have the planning permission,” said Ranger.

“The vision behind the project is to bring respect for Sikhs in the UK by showcasing how they sacrificed their lives for the King and country at a difficult time. They made up just 2% of the population but contributed over 23% soldiers in both wars and disproportionately stood out with the bravery medals won.

The memorial will be made up of a 1.8-metre-tall bronze statue of a Sikh soldier, with an engraving on the stone expected to read: “Sikh soldiers of the British Indian army who fought in the two World Wars.” The memorial creates a dignified space for reflection and annual commemorations, potentially including participation by veterans and community groups, the application proposes.

 
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