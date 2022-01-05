Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Broad daylight heist: 5 lakh looted from BoB’s Patti branch
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

TARN TARAN: In a broad daylight heist, four armed robbers looted 5 lakh from Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) Patti branch on Tuesday.

The robbers, who had covered their faces, also took away the security guard’s rifle and the digital video recorder (DVR) before decamping with the cash.

The incident took place at around 2pm when the bank staff was taking lunch. As soon as the robbers entered the bank, they overpowered security guard, Gursahib Singh, and snatched his rifle. The robbers pointed guns on the branch cashier and took away the cash.

Following the incident, a police team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Patti, Maninderpal Singh reached the spot and started investigation.

A spokesperson of Tarn Taran police said: “The robbers came in a white-coloured Volkswagen Polo car from the Sarhali Chowk side. After committing the crime, the robbers left toward the Sarhali side.”

He said: “So far, police have examined footage of around 30 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area. Fifteen teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.”

This is the second bank heist in Tarn Taran in a month. On December 5, two armed robbers, who were in police uniform, looted around 30 lakh after holding the bank staff captive. The kingpin fled abroad a day after the incident.

