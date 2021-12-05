Broad daylight heist: 50 lakh looted at gunpoint from HDFC Bank in Tarn Taran

In a broad daylight heist, two unidentified armed men — one of them in police uniform — decamped with ₹50 lakh from a Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Bank branch situated on Jandiala Road in Tarn Taran city on Saturday.

The bank branch is situated just 500 metres from the Tarn Taran city police station.

Police said the incident took place around 3.20pm when the branch, situated in the heart of the city. Police said they were working to verify if more men were accompanying the two accused who barged into the bank.

“Two persons with their faces covered entered the bank. One of the accused was in police uniform while the second sported a turban similar to the colour of police uniform. One of them entered the cashier’s cabin while the other started threatening customers and the bank staff. They fled after looting cash from the cashier’s cabin,” said a customer, who was present in the bank.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harwinder Singh Virk, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Barjinder Singh and other cops reached the spot and started investigation.

The SSP said: “We are working to ascertain the identity of the accused.” The DSP said: “The guard at the bank was without a weapon. When we checked the CCTV footage of the bank we found that the cashier’s cabin was also open giving easy access to the accused.”

Eyewitnesses say the accused came on a black-coloured Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and they executed the crime within 10 minutes.

Tarn Taran city police has had no permanent station house officer (SHO) for the past more than a month.