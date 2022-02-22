Brothers drugged, robbed of belongings on Karmabhumi Express train

Two brothers were drugged and robbed of their belongings on Karmabhumi Express by a fellow passenger from whom they had accepted sweets.

The incident came to light when the train reached Ambala railway station and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) found them unconscious. The victims have been identified as Inderdev, 31, and Mithlesh Kumar, 25, who natives of Bihar and work as labourers in Gurdaspur. They said that they had boarded the train from Jalandhar to reach their hometown for a relative’s wedding.

A man, who was seated next to them, befriended them, and offered sweets (barfi) following which they fell unconscious. The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force took the victims to the Ambala civil hospital where they remained till Sunday.

The victims said they had lost around ₹6,700, a mobile phone and their bags containing clothes. As per their statement, the accused had offered them the sweets while the train was approaching Ludhiana railway station.

A senior RPF officer said police have got possession of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from Jalandhar railway station wherein the victims were seen boarding the train.

“The case will be transferred by the Ambala RPF to the GRP Ludhiana or Jalandhar. Ambala Police are preparing a sketch of the accused with the help of victims,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, a team of senior officials headed by Arun Kumar, assistant security commissioner, RPF, Ferozpur, reached the Ludhiana station to initiate a special drive to check such crimes.

“Our teams are already working round-the-clock for public security. Despite repeated announcements and appeals made to passengers, people accept food from strangers. People will have to understand their duty too. Our teams are already on job to nab the accused,” said Kumar.