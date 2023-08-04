Ludhiana: Police nab male friend in 19-year-old’s murder

Hours after the brutal murder of a 19-year-old woman in Cheemna village of Jagraon, the police arrested one of her male friends in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as Gurkirat Singh alias Keerat, 24, of Cheemna village. He is a Class 12 pass out and helps his father in agriculture. (iStock)

According to police, before killing the woman, the accused had a face-to-face 15 minutes long conversation with her during which the two indulged in a heated argument and the accused stabbed her multiple times with a knife he was carrying with him.

Father of the victim, Gurmanjot Kaur, alleged that the accused was stalking and harassing his daughter.

The accused has been identified as Gurkirat Singh alias Keerat, 24, of Cheemna village. He is a Class 12 pass out and helps his father in agriculture.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that the accused was captured in the CCTVs installed near the house and was arrested hours after the crime on Thursday from the bus stand of Chowkimann while he was trying to escape.

On the basis of the information provided by the accused, the police have recovered the murder weapon from his house.

The SSP added that the accused had met the victim on a messaging app ‘Snapchat’ three years ago and befriended her. On Thursday, the accused came to her house to see her, where they had a 15 minutes long conversation. They indulged in a heated argument following which the accused hacked her to death and fled.

Sources said that Gurmanjot was keenly interested in going abroad and she had appeared in the IELTS test a few days ago. She was awaiting the result. The accused was deterring her from going abroad and pressuring her to marry him.

At the time of the incident, the victim was present at home with her grandmother, while her parents had gone to Jagraon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON