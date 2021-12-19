Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEH conducts TET level-3 exam

As many as 70,773 candidates appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test level-3 (PGT) being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH), across 244 examination centres across state on Saturday. Total eight cases of unfair means were reported by the board officials.
Published on Dec 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

As many as 70,773 candidates appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test level-3 (PGT) being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH), across 244 examination centres across state on Saturday. Total eight cases of unfair means were reported by the board officials.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said 70,773 candidates appeared for the level-3 examination, which was held peacefully amid policy security. “We monitored the examination by keeping continuous vigil on the CCTV cameras installed at the centres,” the board chairman said.

“We have formed 178 teams to inspect the examination process. As many as 77,510 candidates will appear for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) level test in the morning shift, and 39,708 will appear for the Primary Teacher (PRT) test in the evening shift on Sunday,” the board chairman added.

