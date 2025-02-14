Menu Explore
BSF IG briefs J&K LG on security scenario along IB

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 14, 2025 10:50 PM IST

“The BSF Jammu Frontier IG briefed the LG on the security situation in the area of his responsibility and discussed various important issues of border security,” said an official spokesperson.

Shashank Anand, inspector general, BSF Jammu Frontier, called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha here and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario along the 200-km-long Indo-Pak international border.

Shashank Anand, inspector general, BSF Jammu Frontier, called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha here and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario along the 200-km-long Indo-Pak international border. (HT Photo)
Shashank Anand, inspector general, BSF Jammu Frontier, called on lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha here and briefed him about the prevailing security scenario along the 200-km-long Indo-Pak international border. (HT Photo)



The LG emphasized the need for constant alertness and synergy among various security agencies to effectively deal with any emergent situation in a coordinated manner, he added.

Nearly 200-km-long Indo-Pak international border that meanders along Kathua, Samba and Jammu district is being guarded by the BSF. Anand is Haryana cadre IPS officer of the 2006 batch, who was appointed as BSF Jammu Frontier IG on February 5.

He previously served as deputy inspector general (DIG) in the BSF’s Punjab frontier. Anand succeeded DK Boora, who was transferred to the BSF headquarters at Delhi.

