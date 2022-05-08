Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF opens fire at Pak drone in Jammu’s Arnia
chandigarh news

BSF opens fire at Pak drone in Jammu’s Arnia

A BSF officer said a drone from Pakistan side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 7.25pm with a blinking light; nothing suspicious was found during search launched later
The drone returned to the Pakistani side but a massive search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of the payload by the flying object. (ANI picture for representational purpose only)
Published on May 08, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday evening fired eight rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone, which had crossed the International Border in Arnia subsector of Jammu district.

A BSF officer said, “A drone from Pakistan side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 7.25pm with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB, alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone.”

The drone returned to the Pakistani side but a massive search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of the payload by the flying object, he said.

“The search was completed and nothing suspicious was found,” he added.

The drone activity from Pakistan was noticed three days after the BSF detected an underground cross-border tunnel in Chak Faquira area of Samba district.

Terrorist gunned down on LoC

A terrorist was killed on Saturday as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said.

RELATED STORIES

An alert army patrol noticed the movement of the terrorist attempting to cross the border in the Lam sector of Naushera and challenged him, the spokesperson added.

The terrorist opened fire and was killed in the ensuing gunfight.

Officials said reinforcements were rushed to the site of the encounter and a counter-infiltration operation was underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP