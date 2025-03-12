Menu Explore
BSF opens fire, foils intrusion bid in Samba

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 12, 2025 05:22 AM IST

"BSF personnel opened fire on observing suspicious movement near Khora Post. As a result, the infiltrators returned to Pakistan," a BSF official said.

The Border Security Force opened fire and foiled an intrusion bid in Samba sector on Monday night.

The Border Security Force opened fire and foiled an intrusion bid in Samba sector on Monday night. (ANI File)
The Border Security Force opened fire and foiled an intrusion bid in Samba sector on Monday night. (ANI File)

“BSF personnel opened fire on observing suspicious movement near Khora Post. As a result, the infiltrators returned to Pakistan,” a BSF official said.

On Tuesday morning, the BSF and police launched a joint search operation in the area.

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary had reviewed security arrangements along the Line of Control in Poonch district and the border area in Kathua district over the weekend.

