Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers 2.75kg of heroin along border in Abohar sector
chandigarh news

BSF recovers 2.75kg of heroin along border in Abohar sector

The BSF said the troops deployed on patrolling noticed a suspected person hiding near a “mazar” (mausoleum) located adjacent to border fence towards the Indian side in the area near Jodhawala village in the Abohar sector. As the patrolling party challenged him, he managed flee on a motorcycle parked along the link road
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized two plastic bottles filled with heroin from a village under Abohar sector on Tuesday.
Published on May 04, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ferozepur : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized two plastic bottles filled with heroin from a village under Abohar sector on Tuesday.

In a release, the BSF said the troops deployed on patrolling noticed a suspected person hiding near a “mazar” (mausoleum) located adjacent to border fence towards the Indian side in the area near Jodhawala village in the Abohar sector. As the patrolling party challenged him, he managed flee on a motorcycle parked along the link road, the release said.

During the search of the area, two bottles filled with heroin were recovered. “The weight of seized contraband was about 2.75kg,” revealed an official pleading anonymity.

On April 24, the Amritsar customs department seized 102kg of heroin concealed in a consignment of ‘mulethi’ (licorice root) imported from Afghanistan, at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari.

