BSF recovers 2.75kg of heroin along border in Abohar sector
Ferozepur : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized two plastic bottles filled with heroin from a village under Abohar sector on Tuesday.
In a release, the BSF said the troops deployed on patrolling noticed a suspected person hiding near a “mazar” (mausoleum) located adjacent to border fence towards the Indian side in the area near Jodhawala village in the Abohar sector. As the patrolling party challenged him, he managed flee on a motorcycle parked along the link road, the release said.
During the search of the area, two bottles filled with heroin were recovered. “The weight of seized contraband was about 2.75kg,” revealed an official pleading anonymity.
On April 24, the Amritsar customs department seized 102kg of heroin concealed in a consignment of ‘mulethi’ (licorice root) imported from Afghanistan, at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari.
Rains, thundershowers lash Jammu and Kashmir
Early morning rain and thundershowers plummeted the mercury and brought much-needed relief to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. “Widespread rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir brought the mercury down. Overall, the weather will remain erratic till Thursday due to a western disturbance,” said MeT officials. They said the rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in Jammu and a few places in Kashmir during the next three hours.
Punjab govt will purchase maize, bajra, other crops at MSP: CM Bhagwant Mann
Satoj (Sangrur): Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that his government will purchase maize, bajra, sunflower and moong crops at MSP, encouraging farmers to adopt less water consuming options as an alternative to paddy in the wake of fast-depleting groundwater. The other crops are being purchased by private traders. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA, Sunam, Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.
SIA files chargesheet against 3 Hizbul terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
The State Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Doda, including a father-son duo before the special court of the NIA here in Jammu. The agency in its investigations also unearthed a larger sinister design of Pakistan and the so-called “misguided youth”, who on valid travel documents travel to Pakistan on the pretext of pursuing professional courses but reach terror camps to get arms training and wage 'jihad' against India.
PLC, BJP to jointly contest MC polls: Capt Amarinder
Chandigarh: Punjab Lok Congress president and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said hCapt Amarinder'sparty and the BJP will jointly fight the elections to be held for four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Capt Amarinder made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the PLC candidates who contested the last assembly elections. The performance of the party candidates in the last assembly elections was also reviewed.
Father booked for death of 5-year-old son in bike accident in Panvel
A 36-year-old man has been booked by New Panvel police after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike, died in an accident. The father, identified as Tejas Patil, was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibag Taluka on April 30, when the accident occurred near Karnala, Panvel. His wife, Sonal (32), was riding pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents.
