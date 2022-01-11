BSF recovers 22kg heroin, weapons along Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

TARN TARAN: The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 22kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan in the Khemkaran sector in three search operations on Tuesday.

Beside heroin, BSF personnel of the 103 battalion have also recovered a pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds and 430 grams of opium.

The BSF troopers on duty observed some suspicious movement between the barbed wire fence and the Zero Line near around 11.30pm on Monday. A brief search of the area was launched but nothing was found.

A search operation was launched again on Tuesday morning and it was found that a plastic pipe was inserted in the barbed wire fence to smuggle heroin and weapons. When the plastic pipe was searched, 20kg heroin was recovered.

Officials said due to dense fog on Monday night, smugglers from across the border tried to sneak in the contraband into the Indian territory.

In another incident in the Ferozepur sector, the BSF recovered one packet (weighing around 1kg) of contraband suspected to be heroin.

