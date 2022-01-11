Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers 22kg heroin, weapons along Pakistan border in Tarn Taran
chandigarh news

BSF recovers 22kg heroin, weapons along Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

Beside heroin, BSF personnel of the 103 battalion have also recovered a pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds and 430 grams of opium
Heroin and weapons recovered by the BSF in Tarn Taran.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 07:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

TARN TARAN: The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 22kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan in the Khemkaran sector in three search operations on Tuesday.

Beside heroin, BSF personnel of the 103 battalion have also recovered a pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds and 430 grams of opium.

The BSF troopers on duty observed some suspicious movement between the barbed wire fence and the Zero Line near around 11.30pm on Monday. A brief search of the area was launched but nothing was found.

A search operation was launched again on Tuesday morning and it was found that a plastic pipe was inserted in the barbed wire fence to smuggle heroin and weapons. When the plastic pipe was searched, 20kg heroin was recovered.

Officials said due to dense fog on Monday night, smugglers from across the border tried to sneak in the contraband into the Indian territory.

In another incident in the Ferozepur sector, the BSF recovered one packet (weighing around 1kg) of contraband suspected to be heroin.

RELATED STORIES

In another incident, the BSF troops of the Ferozepur sector recovered one packet of heroin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP