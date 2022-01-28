BSF recovers 47kg of heroin after encounter in Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 47kg of heroin and a cache of arms after an encounter with Pakistani smugglers near Chandu Wadala outpost in poll-bound Punjab’s border district of Gurdaspur on Friday morning.

During the encounter, a BSF personnel received a bullet injury in the head and has been hospitalised in Amritsar, an official said.

The incident took place at 5.15am when BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement across the barbed-wire fence. They found suspects trying to push in something into Indian territory and challenged them.

“The suspects did not stop following which our jawans opened fire. The suspects retaliated. One of our personnel got a bullet injury but the smuggling bid was foiled,” said a senior BSF official, requesting anonymity.

He said the condition of the BSF jawan is stable.

When the area was searched, 47 packets of heroin wrapped in plastic covers, seven packets of opium, 44 rounds of 0.30 caliber, a Chinese pistol and two magazines, a Beretta pistol, and four magazines of AK series rifles were recovered from the spot.

On January 11, the BSF recovered 22 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran district besides seizing 7.5 kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition from the Pakistan border in three operations in Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors on January 12, a BSF official said.

In the Ferozepur sector, the incident was reported early in the morning when troops observed suspicious movement ahead of the barbed-wire fence. On searching the area, six packets of the contraband, suspected to be heroin wrapped in a yellow packet, along with a pistol, a magazine and 50 rounds were recovered.

In another incident, during a search in the Ferozepur sector, the BSF recovered a 1-kg packet of contraband suspected to be heroin.

In the third incident, a pistol, a magazine and five rounds of ammunition were recovered after a search in the Amritsar sector.