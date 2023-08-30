Punjab: 6kg of heroin found hidden in battery along border in Gurdaspur
BSF recovers 6kg heroin hidden in battery near the border in Gurdaspur district, along with 70g of suspected opium.
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 6kg of heroin concealed in a battery near the Zero Line at Dostpur village of Gurdaspur district, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the BSF conducted a search and recovered the narcotics concealed in a battery between the Zero Line and the border fence near Dostpur late on Tuesday.
“Six packets of heroin weighing a total of 6.3kg and a packet containing 70g of suspected opium were found in the 12-volt battery ahead of the border fencing,” the spokesperson said.