Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF recovers 7.5-kg heroin in Ferozepur, Amritsar sectors
chandigarh news

BSF recovers 7.5-kg heroin in Ferozepur, Amritsar sectors

A day after recovering 22 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran district, the Border Security Force on Wednesday seized 7
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 22kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan in the Khemkaran sector in three search operations on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A day after recovering 22 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran district, the Border Security Force on Wednesday seized 7.5 kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition from the Pakistan border in three operations in Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors, a BSF official said.

Also read: BSF recovers 22kg heroin, weapons along Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

The first incident was reported early in the morning when troops observed suspicious movement ahead of the barbed wire fence in Ferozepur sector. On searching the area, six packets of the contraband, suspected to be heroin wrapped in a yellow packet, along with a pistol, a magazine and 50 rounds were recovered.

In another incident, during search in the area under the Ferozepur sector, BSF personnel recovered a 1-kg packet of contraband suspected to be heroin.

In the third incident, a pistol, a magazine and five rounds of ammunition were recovered after a search in the Amritsar sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP