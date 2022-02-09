BSF recovers arms dropped by Pakistani drone in Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two suspected packets of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone near Panjgrain border outpost in Gurdaspur district of Punjab early on Wednesday.

BSF officials are yet to ascertain the exact quantity and type of the seized contraband, saying their bomb disposal teams were working on it.

The incident took place at 12.50am when personnel of the BSF’s 73 Battalion heard a buzzing sound of a drone coming from Pakistan. “Constable Mahesh, who was on duty, sounded an alert and engaged the drone by firing seven shots. Immediately, the battalion’s headquarters, Punjab Police and the Indian Air Force were informed,” said BSF Gurdaspur deputy inspector general Prabhakar Joshi.

“The commandant of the battalion led the search operation. At 1.32am, a drone’s sound was heard once again. Alert constables Mahesh and Rajesh opened fire, besides shooting two illumination bombs. Later, the area was cordoned off. At 6.30am, a search of the area revealed two yellow packets, suspected to be carrying a tiffin bomb and a pistol. A similar tiffin box with three-kg RDX was recovered in Ajnala a few months ago,” Joshi said.

A bomb disposal team was called. “Our jawans have successfully foiled a bid of anti-national elements to smuggle arms and ammunition into Indian territory, especially in the poll-bound state, to disturb peace and stability,” he said.

3 Pakistani smugglers shot dead in Samba on Sunday

The seizure comes just three days after the BSF foiled a smuggling bid and shot dead three Pakistani smugglers and recovered 36 packets of heroin, arms and ammunition at Bainglard in Samba district of neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF Jammu Frontier IG DK Boora said, “At 2.30am on Sunday, BSF troops neutralised three Pakistani smugglers, who were trying to smuggle narcotics through Samba border through the border fencing with the help of a plastic pipe.”