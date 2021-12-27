BSF seizes 40kg heroin dropped by Pak drones in Ferozepur sector

AMRITSAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 40kg of heroin suspected to be airdropped by drones from across the border in two separate operations in the Ferozepur sector.

According to a BSF spokesperson, the first incident was reported in Mianwala Uttar village near Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district on Sunday morning when BSF troopers heard the thumping sound of something hitting the ground near the barbed wire fence. He said when the area was searched, 22 packets of the contraband, suspected to be heroin (weighing 34kg) were recovered. The contraband was tied with two pieces of cloth and it is suspected that it was dropped by a drone from across the border, the spokesperson said.

The second incident was reported at New Muhammudi Wala village in Ferozepur district. Again, a thumping sound was heard in the area on Sunday morning. The alert troop launched a search operation and six packets of heroin (weighing 6kg) were recovered, said the spokesperson. BSF officials suspect this contraband was also dropped by a drone from across the border.

A senior BSF official said taking advantage of the dense fog, anti-national elements across the border have increased their activities, but they will not allow any attempt to be succeeded. On Saturday, the BSF had seized 10kg of heroin in the Ferozepur sector.

The BSF has seized 485 kg of heroin this year.