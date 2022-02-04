BSF shoots dead Pak intruder near border in Tarn Taran

TARN TARAN : A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border in the area under the jurisdiction of border outpost Karnail Singh Wala, which falls under the Khalra police station, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said on Thursday.

According to information, BSF personnel of the 103 Battalion noticed some suspicious movement between the barbed wire fence and the International Border around 11:55pm on Wednesday and raised an alert.“The personnel on duty found that a person was trying to enter the Indian territory. They challenged the suspect, but he continued his advances. The troopers then fired towards the suspect killing him on the spot,” said a BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named. Sources said seven to eight shots were fired by the BSF personnel.

Another BSF official said Pakistani currency and some incriminating documents were also recovered from the possession of the intruder. A meeting between the BSF officials and the Pakistan Rangers was also conducted at the border to identify the accused. Till filing the report, the BSF didn’t identify the intruder.

