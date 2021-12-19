BSF shoots down drone along Pak border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab late on Friday night.

BSF officials said the Chinese-made drone was detected and downed near the Wan border post in the Ferozepur sector around 11:10 pm on Friday. The black colour flying object was shot at a distance of about 300 metres from the international border and 150 metres from the border fence, they said.

The drone, a hexa-copter with four power batteries, weighed around 23 kg and could carry a payload of around 10 kg, it is learnt. However, it was not carrying any payload like drugs, arms or ammunition, said the BSF.

India’s border guarding organisation said a search operation is being carried out in the incident area. In the recent past, the BSF has shot down two such drones that originated in Pakistan and were carrying arms and ammunition.

Captain targets Congress govt

Meanwhile, the incident resulted in a political slugfest in Punjab with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh targeting the incumbent, Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“Instead of doing bhangra all day, Punjab CM should advise his home minister to get active and come out of denial mode. Also tell your party president (if he listens to you) to ask his elder brother Imran Khan to stop trying to disturb our border state of Punjab,” Amarinder wrote on Twitter.

Hitting back at Amarinder, Randhawa reminded him that the BSF comes under the Union home ministry and not the Punjab government.

“Instead of beating around bush, you (Amarinder) should call spade a spade and blame the NDA (central government) for failing to protect borders,” Randhawa wrote on Twitter.