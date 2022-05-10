BSF shoots down drone from Pak, recovers 10.6kg heroin in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan carrying a consignment of 10.6 kg of heroin at Bharopal village falling under the Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district on Monday.

The BSF said they recovered nine packets of heroin, thwarting another smuggling bid from across the border.

The incident comes a day after Tarn Taran police arrested two persons with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX, which was suspected to be flown via drone from Pakistan.

The Monday’s incident took place at 11.15pm when a buzzing sound was heard by the troops on duty in the area of Bharopal and Daoke villages. BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhupinder Singh said the troops fired nine rounds at the drone which travelled around one kilometre and was flying at a height of 300 metres.

“The area was cordoned off and police and Air Force station, Barnala, were informed. During the search of the area, a hexacopter (drone) and a black-coloured bag wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was found lying in the fields near a gurdwara in Bharopal village,” said a BSF spokesperson.

“There was a holding and releasing mechanism in the drone and the consignment was hung through an iron ring. Three wing rods of the drone were found damaged. On opening the consignment, nine packets of heroin (gross weight 10.670kg) were recovered,” said the spokesperson.

The DIG said this is the first case in the Amritsar sector when a drone was shot down and heroin was recovered. “This is our fourth drone seizure. The markings on the drone were erased deliberately,” he added.

“Four batteries were attached to the drone to increase its flying capacity. The drone will be sent for examination to ascertain further details. The plastic bag had marks of Pakistan,” he said.

The BSF troops also lodged a protest with the Pakistan Rangers for the drone coming from across the border, he added.

To a question on who was the receiver of drugs, the DIG said due to the timely action by BSF troops, the drone could not reach its destination. The area will be searched again with the help of the police and other agencies to gather more information, he said.

Officials privy to the development say the weight of such a drone is 20-25 kg and it can carry 10 to 15 kg payload. It can cover a distance of 10 metres per second and can fly at a height of 300 meters. The price of such a drone is between ₹3 lakh and 5 lakh.