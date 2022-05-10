BSF shoots down drone from Pak, recovers 10.6kg heroin in Amritsar
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan carrying a consignment of 10.6 kg of heroin at Bharopal village falling under the Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district on Monday.
The BSF said they recovered nine packets of heroin, thwarting another smuggling bid from across the border.
The incident comes a day after Tarn Taran police arrested two persons with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX, which was suspected to be flown via drone from Pakistan.
The Monday’s incident took place at 11.15pm when a buzzing sound was heard by the troops on duty in the area of Bharopal and Daoke villages. BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) Bhupinder Singh said the troops fired nine rounds at the drone which travelled around one kilometre and was flying at a height of 300 metres.
“The area was cordoned off and police and Air Force station, Barnala, were informed. During the search of the area, a hexacopter (drone) and a black-coloured bag wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was found lying in the fields near a gurdwara in Bharopal village,” said a BSF spokesperson.
“There was a holding and releasing mechanism in the drone and the consignment was hung through an iron ring. Three wing rods of the drone were found damaged. On opening the consignment, nine packets of heroin (gross weight 10.670kg) were recovered,” said the spokesperson.
The DIG said this is the first case in the Amritsar sector when a drone was shot down and heroin was recovered. “This is our fourth drone seizure. The markings on the drone were erased deliberately,” he added.
“Four batteries were attached to the drone to increase its flying capacity. The drone will be sent for examination to ascertain further details. The plastic bag had marks of Pakistan,” he said.
The BSF troops also lodged a protest with the Pakistan Rangers for the drone coming from across the border, he added.
To a question on who was the receiver of drugs, the DIG said due to the timely action by BSF troops, the drone could not reach its destination. The area will be searched again with the help of the police and other agencies to gather more information, he said.
Officials privy to the development say the weight of such a drone is 20-25 kg and it can carry 10 to 15 kg payload. It can cover a distance of 10 metres per second and can fly at a height of 300 meters. The price of such a drone is between ₹3 lakh and 5 lakh.
Haryana Police to bring accused Akashdeep, Jashandeep on production warrant for interrogation
In an effort to trace the network of four suspected Khalistani terrorists, the Haryana police will now take their two Punjab-based accomplices on production warrant for interrogation. Akashdeep and Jashandeep, who were arrested by the Punjab Police from Ferozepur and Faridkot, respectively for their alleged links with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists, were allegedly involved in delivering consignments of arms and ammunitions transported from Pakistan, said investigators in Karnal.
Scrap dealer held for purchasing stolen copper wires in Chandigarh
The CIA Naraingarh unit has arrested a scrap dealer from Manimajra in Chandigarh for purchasing stolen copper wires worth lakhs from two men who had been arrested on May 2 for theft of transformer parts in Ambala district. The accused, Ateek Ahmad, was arrested based on information divulged by the arrested thieves Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Yamunanagar's Sadhaura. On questioning, they revealed their involvement in 25 other thefts of transformer parts.
Brahma Kumaris hold conference on good governance in Mohali
Phase 7, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalya, on Monday organised a conference on empowerment of administrators for good governance and sustainable progress. Additional chief secretary of finance and taxation, KAP Sinha, Punjab was the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior bureaucrats and people associated with the Brahma Kumaris. Vinay Bublani, special secretary, home and justice, Punjab, said that it is very important to maintain balance and be kind.
Nawanshahr former MLA Angad Saini rejoins Cong
Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to the young former MLA's house in Nawanshahr and re-inducted him into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were also present. Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki.
Revenue staff calls off strike after assurance by Brahm Shankar Jimpa
Punjab revenue officials have called off their strike after meeting the revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Revenue Patwar Union and Revenue Kanungo Association. Agreeing to the demand of the union, the minister assured them that the government will change the investigation officer in patwari Didar Singh's case, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
