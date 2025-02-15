{BSP leader’s murder case} Two men held after shootout in Ambala

Weeks after Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) state secretary Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was shot dead by armed assailants in Ambala’s Naraingarh, the cops on Friday arrested two men after a shootout in connection with the crime. A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana’s Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants here in Naraingarh, police said on January 25. (HT File)

They were identified as Shivam and Gagan, both locals.

Police said that following a tip-off, a joint team of STF and Ambala police arrested the duo after a shootout in which Shivam received bullet injuries on his leg.

He was taken to Naraingarh civil hospital from where he was referred to Ambala civil hospital for further treatment.

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana’s Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants here in Naraingarh, police said on January 25.

Police had said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries.

After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries.