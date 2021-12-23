Buddha Nullah pollution: Task force pulls up PPCB for delay in setting up effluent treatment plants

Ludhiana The Special Task Force (STF) constituted by the state to clean the Buddha Nullah on Wednesday criticised the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) over the delay in operationalising the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for the dyeing industry at Tajpur road and Focal Point.

Representing chief of Namdhari sect Satguru Uday Singh, who is the chairman of the taskforce, Sukhwinder Singh questioned the officials on the delay in setting up the plant, before giving directions on finding solutions for the treatment of waste being dumped into the MC sewer lines by the scattered dyeing and electroplating industries.

He also highlighted the PPCB’s failure to maintain the BOD levels of the 15mld CETP established at Bahadurke road.

In response, the MC officials apprised the task force officials of the progress in the 650-crore project to clean the nullah.

‘MC has failed to control dairy waste’

During the meeting, Singh also criticised the MC officials for failing to deal with the dairy waste, which is being dumped into the nullah from Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes.

Responding to the same, mayor Balkar Sandhu, who was also participating, said action is being taken against the dairy owners for dumping waste in nullah, before adding that the capacity of biogas plant installed in Haibowal is also being increased to utilise the waste generated in dairy units.

The PPCB officials revealed that the 40mld CETP for the Focal Point industry had started operating, and that 20mld of waste was already being treated at the plant and that it would be running on full capacity soon. Officials also said the plant for Tajpur road industry is also expected to start operations in the coming days.

Principal secretary of the local bodies department AK Sinha, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai also participated in the meeting.