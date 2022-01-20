Buddha nullah pollution: World Cancer Care Society asks people to vote wisely in upcoming Punjab assembly elections

Lambasting the industry for allegedly polluting buddha nullah and dubbing the city as a ‘hub of cancer’, the World Cancer Care Charitable Society urged the public to question the state assembly elections candidates on the steps being taken to clean the drain.

A team from the organisation, led by its global ambassador Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, on Wednesday visited the nullah to spread awareness among residents. Alleging that the industry and administration is putting lives at risk, Dhaliwal say they will submit a report regarding the buddha nullah pollution to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Organisation (UNO).

“Our society has been working on cancer-related issues in the state for a long time. Knowing about buddha nullah pollution, we travelled around 12 kms on Wednesday and appealed to the public to ask questions from the leaders who will come to seek votes,” Dhaliwal said.

The buddha nullah has been a bane for the city for decades and despite tall claims made by the successive governments, the pollution levels have not been brought under control.

“Tall claims have been made of a major ₹650-crore-project to clean the nullah being launched, but nothing has materialised,” the group’s global ambassador claimed.

Dhaliwal further said the people living in the vicinity of the drain are suffering from different diseases like cancer, Hepatitis B and C, liver problems among others, before making an appeal to industrialists to end the alleged pollution.

He highlighted the huge number of cancer cases in the city, adding that the administration has still failed to take the required steps to clean the nullah.

“We have also collected samples of residents from the area and will also submit a report regarding the buddha nullah pollution with UNO and WHO in the coming time,” Dhaliwal said, adding that the organisation had no political affiliations and did not support any party or outfit.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) officials and the state government, meanwhile, are said to be working to set up a new sewer treatment plant (STP) and upgrade the old under the project to clean the nullah. They added that a Common Effluent Treatment plant (CETP) has also been established by industry and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to stop the dyeing industry discharge from getting into the nullah.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the STPs are being established at the cost of around ₹519 crores and interceptor lines are also being installed to stop direct discharge, before adding that other steps are also being taken to stop pollution in the drain.