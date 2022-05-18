Buddha Nullah project: MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line in Ludhiana

Under the ongoing ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of ‘rising main line (pipeline)’ to stop direct flow of sewage into the nullah.

Inaugurating the ₹3.5-crore project along with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal at Haibowal Puli (bridge over nullah), Gogi said the pipeline will be laid from Sabzi Mandi Puli (bridge) till Intermediate Pumping Station (IPS) near Lord Mahavira Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

Gogi said the pipeline is laid to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste is dumped into the nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the IPS and finally to sewer treatment plant (STP) of MC.