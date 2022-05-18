Buddha Nullah project: MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line in Ludhiana
Under the ongoing ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of ‘rising main line (pipeline)’ to stop direct flow of sewage into the nullah.
Inaugurating the ₹3.5-crore project along with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal at Haibowal Puli (bridge over nullah), Gogi said the pipeline will be laid from Sabzi Mandi Puli (bridge) till Intermediate Pumping Station (IPS) near Lord Mahavira Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital.
Gogi said the pipeline is laid to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste is dumped into the nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the IPS and finally to sewer treatment plant (STP) of MC.
-
Probe report on crematoria electric work fake bill yet to be submitted
Although the Pune Municipal Corporation constituted a four-member committee to conduct a departmental inquiry into fake bills worth Rs1 crore and the committee was expected to submit its probe report by December 3, 2021, the same hasn't been submitted yet. Fake bills worth Rs1 crore were submitted with the accounts department for electric works carried out at the four crematoriums in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
PMC to infuse ₹20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to hand over ₹20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses. PMPML, city's only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall. Total cumulative losses reached ₹610 crore during the financial year amid PMC's shareholding standing at 60 per cent.
-
Ludhiana MC chief directs health officials to ensure waste segregation
Facing flak over the failure of civic body to deal with solid waste management in city, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the health branch officials of MC on Wednesday and directed them to ensure waste segregation in city. The MC has also been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to ensure source segregation of waste for over the last two years.
-
18 SPPU depts completes research project on underdeveloped Sindhudurg
Savitribai Phule Pune University for the first time involved 18 departments, from Nature Sciences to Social Sciences, to undertake a policy research project on Sindhudurg district. The project was launched in June 2021. According to Vaibhavi Pingale, project manager, SPPU Policy Research and Analysis, the varsity chose Sindhudurg as it found that the development of Konkan has been the lowest in terms of political, economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects despite its natural advantage.
-
Local train motorman cabins to be equipped with CCTVs for safety
To make local train journeys safer in the city and to keep an eye on untoward incidents such as stone-pelting, the Central Railway and Western Railway are set to install upgraded Closed Circuit Televisions inside and outside the motorman cabin of the local trains. Initially, the system was introduced on a pilot basis on Western Railway and on a limited number of trains on the Central Railway.
