Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Buddha Nullah project: MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Buddha Nullah project: MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line in Ludhiana

MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi said the pipeline is laid to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste is dumped into the Buddha Nullah
MLA Gurpreet Gogi inaugurating construction work of “rising main line” to stop direct flow of sewage into Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
MLA Gurpreet Gogi inaugurating construction work of “rising main line” to stop direct flow of sewage into Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 18, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Under the ongoing 650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the construction work of ‘rising main line (pipeline)’ to stop direct flow of sewage into the nullah.

Inaugurating the 3.5-crore project along with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal at Haibowal Puli (bridge over nullah), Gogi said the pipeline will be laid from Sabzi Mandi Puli (bridge) till Intermediate Pumping Station (IPS) near Lord Mahavira Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

Gogi said the pipeline is laid to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste is dumped into the nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the IPS and finally to sewer treatment plant (STP) of MC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The PMC has now filed a complaint with the Shivajinagar police station. The contractor who submitted the fake bills was arrested and even got bail immediately. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Probe report on crematoria electric work fake bill yet to be submitted

    Although the Pune Municipal Corporation constituted a four-member committee to conduct a departmental inquiry into fake bills worth Rs1 crore and the committee was expected to submit its probe report by December 3, 2021, the same hasn't been submitted yet. Fake bills worth Rs1 crore were submitted with the accounts department for electric works carried out at the four crematoriums in the city during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • PMPML was formed in October 2007 by PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to make a single entity for public transport with an IAS officer being nominated as chairman and managing director. However, 15 years since its inception PMPML’s losses are growing every year. (HT PHOTO)

    PMC to infuse 20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses

    The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to hand over 20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses. PMPML, city's only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall. Total cumulative losses reached 610 crore during the financial year amid PMC's shareholding standing at 60 per cent.

  • MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal during a meeting, regarding waste segregation, with health branch officials at the civic body’s Zone-A office in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana MC chief directs health officials to ensure waste segregation

    Facing flak over the failure of civic body to deal with solid waste management in city, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the health branch officials of MC on Wednesday and directed them to ensure waste segregation in city. The MC has also been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to ensure source segregation of waste for over the last two years.

  • WhileSavitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) identified three districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg — in the Konkan region for its study, it picked Sindhudurg as the most underdeveloped region. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    18 SPPU depts completes research project on underdeveloped Sindhudurg

    Savitribai Phule Pune University for the first time involved 18 departments, from Nature Sciences to Social Sciences, to undertake a policy research project on Sindhudurg district. The project was launched in June 2021. According to Vaibhavi Pingale, project manager, SPPU Policy Research and Analysis, the varsity chose Sindhudurg as it found that the development of Konkan has been the lowest in terms of political, economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects despite its natural advantage.

  • The installation of the systems on the local train will be done at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore and is approved by the railway ministry.

    Local train motorman cabins to be equipped with CCTVs for safety

    To make local train journeys safer in the city and to keep an eye on untoward incidents such as stone-pelting, the Central Railway and Western Railway are set to install upgraded Closed Circuit Televisions inside and outside the motorman cabin of the local trains. Initially, the system was introduced on a pilot basis on Western Railway and on a limited number of trains on the Central Railway.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out