Budgam police bust gang of burglars in Kashmir; 7 arrested

The Budgam police busted a gang of burglars in Kashmir and arrested seven people along with stolen property worth lakhs from their possession
On a complaint about a burglary at an automobile workshop, the Budgam police launched an investigation and busted a gang of burglars in Kashmir with the arrest of seven persons. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The police busted a gang of burglars in Kashmir and arrested seven people along with stolen property worth lakhs from their possession.

On a complaint about a burglary at an automobile workshop, the Budgam Police launched an investigation.

“During the investigation, the special team of the police zeroed in on some suspects. During questioning, Imran Hassan Mir of Kakarpora, Mirgund Pattan, confessed to his involvement in the crime and stolen property was recovered from the premises of his house which he had concealed in a tin shed.”

The police said the arrested person also confessed the role of his two more accomplices who had hatched the conspiracy and participated in the crime.

“Both accused identified as Yawar Abbas of Lashkar Mohalla, Nishat, and Aijaz Ahmad Malla of Dewar, Parihaspora, were subsequently arrested,” a police spokesman said, adding that during the investigation, another accused Syed Akther Shah of Parihaspora was arrested and on his disclosure stolen property was recovered. “Following more leads, the investigating team arrested two more accomplices of this gang and recovered stolen property which they had concealed at their workshop at Dub Ganderbal. Furthermore, the team arrested one more person who was also part of the crime.”

The police said the stolen property included 32 clutch plates, 16 axles, 28 bearings, 17 desk pads, 8 batteries and other accessories worth 5 lakh.

