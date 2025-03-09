Budget fails to address key concerns: AIP J&K secy

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) state secretary Sheikh Ashiq on Saturday termed the budget of J&K government as an anti-people and hollow, offering nothing substantial for the common masses, industries, commerce, traders or transporters. AIP general secretary said that despite tall claims, the budget fails to address key concerns. (iStock)

Addressing a press conference Sheikh Ashiq warned that any move to increase petrol, diesel prices, or impose a 5% hike in taxes on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) would be met with strong political resistance, as it will have a cascading effect on all sectors and burden every citizen.

AIP general secretary said that despite tall claims, the budget fails to address key concerns. “There is no mention of welfare measures for industries and commerce. It is an empty budget. The promise of 200 free electricity units and 12 LPG cylinders has been completely ignored. Even the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries, who are very few in number, will see limited benefit that too with condition,” he said.

Expressing disappointment over the government’s apathy towards struggling industrialists, Ashiq said, “There is no word for those industrialists whose units have been sick for the several years. The long-pending allocation of newly industrial estates, including Sempora, Pampore and Kulgam besides others, despite businesses paying hefty amounts for the last four years, remains unresolved. The much-touted ‘Mission Youth,’ which once touched great heights, finds no mention in the budget. This clearly shows the government’s disinterest in the youth of J&K.”

The AIP leader also slammed the government for its silence on the regularisation of daily wagers, contractual employees, Anganwadi workers, Khidmat Centre and vocational trainers. “These workers have been serving for years in extremely difficult conditions, yet the budget offers no hope for their future,” he added.

Criticizing the so-called free travel for women, Sheikh Ashiq said, “Our state transport fleet is already insufficient. E-buses run only in Jammu and Srinagar. What about the majority of rural areas? How does this government expect women in far-flung regions to benefit from this scheme? This is nothing but an urban-centric gimmick.”

Sheikh Ashiq reaffirmed AIP’s commitment to standing by the people against this anti-people budget. “There is no reason for people to get excited about this budget. Instead of relief, they will suffer more due to increased taxes. We will oppose every move that adds to the burden of the common masses and fight politically to ensure their voices are heard.”