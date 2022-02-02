Budget focused on digitisation, infrastructure upgrade: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Union budget for 2022-23 is focused on digitisation and infrastructure.

“The budget has been prepared ensuring development in every sector including farming, employment, education and health and welfare of every section of the society,” he said.

Khattar said the budget has been prepared to lay foundation to steer economic developments for the next 25 years. A strong foundation should be laid so that sustainable development goals can be fulfilled.

The chief minister said today the world is moving towards an era of technology, so special attention has been paid to the field of information technology.

Similarly, bringing much-required infrastructural reforms has also been emphasised in the budget, Khattar added.

The chief minister said capital expenditure has been fixed on a large scale because higher the capital expenditure, stronger the country will become. The economy of the country will also be strengthened due to higher capital expenditure, he said.

Budget seeks to generate employment opportunities: Dushyant

Meanwhile, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has termed the Union budget a positive one which seeks to generate employment opportunities for the youth and create employment opportunities for industries and MSMEs.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce department, tweeted that it is going to fulfil the aspirations and hopes of people across country.

Steps taken with regard to agriculture and rural development, digital currency, and MSMEs is going to strengthen infrastructure and economy. No tax hike was announced during the time of Covid, which is good news, he added.