Budget for urban local bodies will be 7% this time: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said in the upcoming state budget, urban local bodies will get about 7% allocation while 2% budget will be kept separately for local bodies with low income.

A new advertising policy will be rolled out to increase income of municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities, Khattar said while presiding over a pre-budget meeting and directed all municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipalities to prepare their budget from March 15 to 31 at the local level and send it to the headquarters.

The chief minister directed them to not estimate the income proposed in the budget and make it according to the actual income. He directed them to create new sources to increase income and improve services provided by the bodies to the public.

He said the schemes that are not really active should be merged with other schemes. Khattar also reviewed the scheme-wise progress of the department, an official spokesperson said.

‘Over 1,200 illegal colonies will be made regular’

The chief minister said illegal colonies located in Haryana will also be regularised after levying development charge. He said earlier regularisation conditions have now been done away with and now, even less developed colonies can be regularised.

The chief minister said big departments are being consulted before presenting the budget in the Vidhan Sabha. The urban local bodies, health, development and panchayat and education departments will also be consulted so that a better budget can be presented, he said.

Urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta said as per directions of the CM, better works will be done in all the bodies as per plan. “Priority will be given to works and services of public interest and more attention will be given to areas lagging behind in terms of development,” Gupta said.

