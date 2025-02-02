Budget inequitable, Himachal ignored, says CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his disappointment over the Union budget, labelling it as “inequitable” while alleging that the major part of it is focusing on Bihar. “It’s anti-poor and not futuristic. It is an opportunistic budget,” said Sukhu. People glued to TV during Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech, on Mall Road in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“It lacks significant measures to address the ongoing issues in the agricultural sector, such as inadequate support prices and insufficient funding for modern agricultural practices and infrastructure. Himachal Pradesh, like many other states, is left grappling as the budget prioritises the rich over the common people,” he said.

The CM said the budget has once again failed to address the pressing issues that plague the country, particularly unemployment, poverty and rising prices. He said the apple growers of the state, who contribute significantly to the state’s economy, are facing severe financial constraints and this budget offers no measures to alleviate their struggles or increase the import duties on apples.

Sukhu said the budget fails to address the issue of expansion of rail network in Himachal Pradesh. “The allocation for interest free loan of states to ₹1.5 lakh crore has not been increased and the tough conditions attached to it do not favour small states, like Himachal Pradesh, due to cost disabilities. The cessation of GST compensation has resulted in an annual loss for the state,” he said while seeking a special financial package for Himachal.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh termed the budget “disappointing”. The Central government has not given any financial support to the state to deal with the natural disaster. Also it hasn’t given any new development plan to the state. There has been discrimination against Congress-ruled states in the budget. Bihar has been given prominence in view of the assembly elections”, said Singh.

Technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani said, “The budget seems to have been presented keeping in mind the upcoming elections in Bihar. Several suggestions were made on behalf of Himachal Pradesh with one of the key proposals being that the railway projects in the state should be fully funded by the central government, as done in other states.”