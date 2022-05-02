Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Budget: Punjab govt seeks suggestions from people
chandigarh news

Budget: Punjab govt seeks suggestions from people

Dubbing it a “Janta budget”, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also launched a portal for people can give their suggestions by May 10
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
Updated on May 02, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Monday said that it will seek suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23.

Dubbing it a “Janta budget”, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema also launched a portal (https://finance.punjab.gov.in/pbfeedback) for people can give their suggestions by May 10. He said teams of the finance department will also take feedback of people at 15 places in the state.

It is for the first time such an initiative is being taken, he said. “We are seeking suggestions from every section of the society, be it traders, farmers or industry, about how the state budget should be (prepared). That is why it is called Janta budget,” the minister said.

