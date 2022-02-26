Budget session: Himachal lawmakers express concern over students stranded in Ukraine

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session expressed concern over scores of students stranded in Ukraine.

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri raised a point of orders to draw government attention towards the plight of students stranded in Ukraine. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the home portfolio, said his government was gathering information about the students and other persons stranded in Ukraine after Russia declared war.

More than 120 Himachal students stranded in Ukraine: CM

More than 120 Himachal students are stranded in Ukraine, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday informed the assembly. He said, “The state government has talked to external affairs minister S Jaishankar for their safe return”.

As soon as the house assembled for the third day’s proceedings, Agnihotri expressed concern over the safety and evacuation of stranded students.

Replying to Agnihotri, the chief minister said to know the exact number of stranded students, the state government has asked their parents to inform their locations on CM Helpline 1100.

He said, so far, the parents of parents of 60 students have made calls on the helpline for evacuation of their children.

“The number of the stranded students could be over 120 or 130 and we request parents to contact us so that we could better coordinate with the Union government for their safe return,” the chief minister said.

Thakur said the airspace in Ukraine was closed and it was now almost difficult to evacuate the stranded people by air. He said the Central government was considering the option of their evacuation by land routs via Hungry or Poland.

Thakur said that the government also came to know through videos sent by the stranded youth to their parents that medical universities where they were pursuing their studies called them back to attend offline classes after the Covid situation improved in the country.

He said the universities kept the students in dark about trouble brewing up with Russia. “Students wanted to return to India, but they were warned of rustication,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to ensure the safety of Indians in Ukraine till their safe evacuation,” Thakur said. He assured all possible help for their safe return. Thakur has urged Jaishankar to take necessary measures for facilitating the safe evacuation of the people of the state from Ukraine.

In a letter to the union external affairs minister, the CM said as per the preliminary information, over 130 people of Himachal were stranded in Ukraine. He said the chief secretary was already in touch with the foreign secretary in this regard.

