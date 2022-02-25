Budget session: Mukesh Agnihotri accuses Himachal government of spying on MLAs

The Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri launched an offensive on the state government accusing the Jai Ram Thakur-led regime of spying on the opposition as well as the ruling party legislators and described it as a breach in legislators’ privileges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raising a point of order on the second day of the Budget session, Agnihotri alleged that he had intercepted a message of a top police officer on a popular messaging app asking all the personal security officers (PSOs) of legislators to share their locations on a daily basis.

The officer in question, in the message, also asked the PSOs to refrain from informing the legislators about this dictate.

“This message was also shared in the WhatsApp group of the CID wing of the police department,” he claimed.

Likening it with the Pegasus scandal, Agnihotri said since the state government couldn’t procure the software, so they have turned the PSOs into Pegasus.

Agnihotri said the government carries out such surveillance of criminals, terrorists and mafia. However, this government snooping on opposition leaders and even its own legislators are difficult to comprehend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To buttress his claims, Agnihotri alleged that the CID sleuths had approached Congress’ Una MLA Satpal Raizada’s security staff and offered them money in lieu of information of his whereabouts and day-to-day activities.

“It is quite a serious matter. We seek the government to take stern action against the officer who issued such orders and sack him,” Agnihotri said.

Raizada confirmed the allegations and said that he had submitted a request to provide him with a PSO, but it wasn’t the officer of his choice as was the norm.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur refuted the allegations levelled by Agnihotri. “If the allegations are true, it is a serious issue and I want to make it clear that the state government had not passed any such order.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He told the Leader of the Opposition to reveal the source of information and its authenticity.

Thakur clarified that seeking information about MLAs’ whereabouts was a norm in the police department. “It happened with me quite often when I was an MLA in the opposition,” he said. He also agreed to the point that an MLA is given PSO of his choice and it is seen that he is more loyal to them than to the police department.

Maintaining that ensuring the safety and security of an MLA is the responsibility of the state government, the chief minister said the government will take strict action if such orders have been passed.

“Privacy of the MLAs is of the utmost importance of the government,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cong corners govt over inflation, joblessness

On the second day of Budget session, the Congress cornered the government over law and order issues, inflation, rising unemployment and financial mismanagement. Congress attempted to put the government on the back foot over the restoration of the old pension scheme in Rajasthan.

Participating in the debate on the governor’s address, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri took a jibe at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over being angry. He also took on the chief minister over his statement related to employees resorting to agitation. He said the government should rethink why employees were resorting to agitation. He demanded that the government should restore the old pension scheme. He said the Congress on assuming power will resume the old pension scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}