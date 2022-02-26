Budget session: Rakesh Pathania’s remarks spark furore in Himachal assembly

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session on Friday witnessed ruckus with members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress raising slogans against each other. Pandemonium in the House prevailed after forest minister Rakesh Pathania made remarks against former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s legislator son Vikramaditya Singh.

Participating in the debate on the governor’s address, Pathania listed the achievements of both the National Democratic Alliance government and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state. He said the government had fulfilled the demands of the employees on the NPS. He said the government helped the poor during the pandemic. The uproar started in the House when Pathania made remarks against Vikramaditya Singh. Members of the opposition raised slogans against the government while the lawmakers from the ruling party raised counter slogans.

Congress member Harshvardhan Chauhan said what happened during the Covid period was not hidden from anyone. He alleged that when the second wave of Covid came, the government could not do anything as people died due to a lack of oxygen. He claimed that the government built makeshift hospitals at a time when the second wave also went away. He claimed that Himachal had the highest Covid death rate.

Chauhan alleged that the BJP government could not bring any big project from the Centre in four years. He termed the governor’s address as a “bundle of lies”.

Fake degree scam echoes in assembly

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur on Friday informed the House that Solan-based Manav Bharati University had sold 36,024 fake degrees. Thakur was replying to calling attention motion brought by Sujanpur legislator Rajendra Rana to draw the government’s attention towards the fake degree scam in Himachal.

He said that sleuths of the Special Investigation Team had seized 12 mobile phones 64 hard discs from the university during the investigation which has been further sent for forensic investigations. He said on checking the records, the sleuths found that that university had issued 41,479 degrees of which 36,024 were fake and only 5,455 were original. He said the SIT also analysed the bank details of the university owner, Raj Kumar Rana, and his wife Ashwani Kanwar. He said the government had corresponded with the deputy commissioner asking him to mark red entries on the revenue records pertaining to the 115.02 bighas purchased by the trust in Solan and Sirmaur districts. He said Rana had brought 47 illegal properties in Rajasthan amounting to ₹5 crore. He said that the enforcement directorate and income tax have taken cognisance of the properties bought by Rana . He said that the enforcement directorate has seized properties worth ₹197 crore. He said that the passports of Rana’s family members have been confiscated and lookout notices have been served upon his family members who were away to Australia.

Question Hour: Research on best rootstocks, cultivars of fruit crops underway

The Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Solan, has carried out research in its experimental fields on basis of which it recommends various rootstocks and cultivars of various fruit crops like apple, plum, peach, cherry, almonds apricot, etc, suited for climatic conditions in Himachal, horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur said on Friday.

The research work on-field performance of tissue culture raised rootstocks is under progress, said Thakur while replying to a question raised by CPM’s Theog legislator Rakesh Singha.

He said that the research work on quality production of the fruit crops is a continuous process and is being carried out from time to time to resolve the specific production-related issues at UHF and its research stations.

