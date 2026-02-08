Builder, son booked in ₹70 lakh land fraud case

A Chandigarh-based builder and his son have been booked for allegedly duping a buyer of ₹70 lakh in a land deal and later issuing death threats. A Chandigarh-based builder and his son have been booked for allegedly duping a buyer of ₹70 lakh in a land deal and later issuing death threats. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Ram Murti Singla, a builder and resident of Sector 33-C, Chandigarh, and his son. The case was registered on the complaint of Darshan Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib.

As per information, Singh had got into an agreement with Singla on November 15, 2024, to purchase land in Kishanpura village at ₹3 crore per acre. He paid ₹50 lakh as advance. On December 9, Singla allegedly took another ₹20 lakh, saying it was needed to complete formalities for execution of the sale deed. Singh claimed that the builder’s son was also involved in the transaction.

The complainant alleged that despite receiving ₹70 lakh, the accused did not turn up at the sub-registrar’s office on January 23, 2025, when he arrived with the remaining payment to finalise the deal. He said the accused later refused to transfer the land, citing a rise in prices.

The complainant further alleged that when he sought a refund, the builder and his son threatened him of dire consequences, including threats to his life.

After a preliminary inquiry, police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 351 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).