Building roof collapses during demolition in Khanna, worker hurt

A labourer sustained injuries after being trapped under debris when the roof of an old commercial building collapsed during demolition work on Amloh Road in Khanna on Friday. He was rescued after around thirty minutes and taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

The spot at Amloh Road in Khanna where the roof collapsed during demolition work. (HT File)

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The incident occurred near a petrol pump, where a 25-30-year-old structure was being dismantled. According to eyewitnesses, the roof gave way when a beam broke during the demolition process.

Locals and workers at the site carried out the rescue operation with the help of two JCB machines and pulled the labourer out from under the rubble.

A co-worker said they were working together when the beam broke, triggering the collapse. While he managed to move away, the other worker was trapped.

Building owner Ramesh Sood said the demolition was being carried out under supervision and the collapse occurred suddenly.

Police reached the spot and have initiated an inquiry.

Deputy superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said officials are examining whether any negligence led to the incident.

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