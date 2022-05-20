Building violations: Chandigarh Housing Board to expedite pending applications for property transfer

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to finalise through a mission mode all pending applications for property transfer in cases where show-cause notices have been issued for building violations.

All applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, will be covered under the mission.

Recently, CHB decided to delink building violations from execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of residential units. Now, execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of built-up units is being allowed even in matters where show-cause notice for building violations has been issued.

In all these pending cases, the application will be allowed after obtaining affidavit/indemnity bond in the prescribed format.

“In addition to above, there may be many other applications which are pending with CHB for various reasons,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

Accordingly, all such applicants are requested to provide basic details like name, dwelling unit number, nature of application and mobile number through email at “chbpending@gmail.com” by May 31. A scanned copy of last communication from CHB with regard to the pending matter will be helpful.

“In all such cases, the applicant will be contacted on the given mobile number within three days and will be guided to complete the pending documentation, if any, for early disposal of the case. Further, a special camp will be organised on June 6 from 10 am to 1 pm at Block C of the CHB office in Sector 9-D, where all pending reference received on the e-mail address will be considered,” said Garg.