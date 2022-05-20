Building violations: Chandigarh Housing Board to expedite pending applications for property transfer
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to finalise through a mission mode all pending applications for property transfer in cases where show-cause notices have been issued for building violations.
All applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, will be covered under the mission.
Recently, CHB decided to delink building violations from execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of residential units. Now, execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of built-up units is being allowed even in matters where show-cause notice for building violations has been issued.
In all these pending cases, the application will be allowed after obtaining affidavit/indemnity bond in the prescribed format.
“In addition to above, there may be many other applications which are pending with CHB for various reasons,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.
Accordingly, all such applicants are requested to provide basic details like name, dwelling unit number, nature of application and mobile number through email at “chbpending@gmail.com” by May 31. A scanned copy of last communication from CHB with regard to the pending matter will be helpful.
“In all such cases, the applicant will be contacted on the given mobile number within three days and will be guided to complete the pending documentation, if any, for early disposal of the case. Further, a special camp will be organised on June 6 from 10 am to 1 pm at Block C of the CHB office in Sector 9-D, where all pending reference received on the e-mail address will be considered,” said Garg.
Supreme Court rules against uploading of balance sheets by pvt schools in Chandigarh
The Supreme Court has reversed the Chandigarh administration's decision asking private schools in the city to upload balance sheets on their websites. The SC ruling came on a plea filed by the Independent School Association, a body of 78 private schools in the city, after Punjab and Haryana high court had in August 2021 had upheld the UT's decision. The judgment was pronounced on May 11, but made available on Wednesday.
Slum-free Chandigarh: The way forward
Every time slums are vacated in Chandigarh, a human cost has to be paid as thousands living there are displaced. Capital of two states, the City Beautiful, despite its limited land resources, has been largely left to fend for itself when it comes to rehabilitating the urban poor, who can't afford the expensive land in Chandigarh. Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 (CMP-2031) has advocated for a regional metropolitan plan for addressing such issues.
Punjab committed to diversify agriculture: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, held a meeting with progressive dairy farmers and fish farmers at the livestock complex in Sector 68, where he discussed the problems being faced by them. Daljit Singh, president of the Progressive dairy Farmers Association (PDFA ) Committee and dairy farmers suggested setting up a stabilisation fund for milk prices, besides increasing the rates of milk and providing cheap feed.
Ambala: 119-yr-old Khalsa school building is a thoughtful blend of modern, historic architecture
Waiting to be revived for years, the Khalsa High School finally had its tryst with destiny this summer. Standing tall for 119 years on court road in Ambala city, the school is back after remaining closed for six years. Khalsa Main Doaba Diwan is serving as its parental body for the school with 11 members of the executive body and 110 general members under Paramjit Singh as president.
Tobacco violations: 100 challans issued, ₹18k collected in fines in last 10 days in Mohali
The district health department carried out surprise checks at 220 shops, kiosks and street vendors selling tobacco products in the last 10 days and issued 100 challans and collected ₹18,000 in fines under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and anti-tobacco wing nodal officer Dr Navdeep Singh said on Wednesday. Eight people found smoking in public were also fined. Violations under COTPA: Smoking in public places.
