Bus permits: Punjab and Haryana high court raps transport department

The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped the Punjab transport department for “dilly-dallying” on providing requisite documents related to the grant of permits to applicants in the state.

The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal directed the transport department to provide the requisite documents to applicants within one week. “In case the directions are not complied with, the transport commissioner, Punjab, shall be required to be present in the court to explain the reasons for such non-compliance,” the bench said further observing that it failed to understand the reasons as to why a public authority was refusing or delaying the delivery of a certified copy of the order. “The principle of natural justice requires that all the candidates who wish to file an appeal should be provided with a certified copy, if they fulfil all the requirements,” the bench added.

Earlier, Lekh Raj Sharma, counsel for two such applicants, whose applications were rejected, had submitted before the court that they applied for route permits for running the buses under the Stage Carriage Scheme. The permits had been allotted to some other applicants. A large number of applicants who remained unsuccessful have applied for certified copies of the orders, but the respondents have not issued the copies, he had told the court, adding that for filing of statutory appeal against the order under Section 89 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a certified copy of the order is required to be attached.

The plea was of Swaran Deep Singh Sidhu and two others, who had told the court that certified copies of the orders passed by the transport department on the grant of permits in December for different routes are not being provided by the authorities. The department in question conducted the meeting for the grant of permits hurriedly as the model code of conduct was about to kick in. “They have now come to know that permits have been granted to operators who have even arrears of taxes and who do not possess past experience and sold their permits, but were granted fresh permits on extraneous considerations,” it was alleged.